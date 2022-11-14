Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – TikToker, Jasmine Chioma Okafor, popularly known as ‘Ibu’s daughter,’ has revealed that she is separated from the man she met on TikTok and married just two months after.

Jasmine went viral earlier this year when she announced that she was getting married to a US-based man whom she met on TikTok just weeks prior.

The man proposed to her on the same day he flew down to Nigeria to meet her for the first time.

Their wedding was held in February.

Just last week, Jasmine announced on TikTok that she is expecting twin girls with her husband.

Today, Nov. 14, she took to Instagram to reveal that they are separating.

She added that she has filed for divorce.

She wrote: “This was the best 9 months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won’t settle for a lie regardless! I forgive easily, I remember asking you about this severally before we started! Finding out today from your mum, really broke me! A foundation built upon a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me! But hate how you never mentioned your divorce nor kids to me! Moving on I don’t think I want anybody else! Just gonna love you from a distance!”

She explained that he has three grown daughters and he hid that from her.

See photos and the rest of her posts below.