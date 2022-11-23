Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – A Twitter user has taken to the platform to explain why she would not want to share the same room with her husband.

According to @gaialect, she would want her and her husband to decorate their rooms the way they want and also have sleepovers.

She added that relationships, marriage and living together have so much compromise already, and she doesn’t know why they should also compromise their “sanctuary space”.

The Twitter user wrote;

I think i will want separate bedrooms when i’m married. unless maybe if the bed is super big… no but even so like we can decorate our own rooms the way we want and have sleepovers… man i don’t know. i just feel like we would thrive in our spaces decorated the way we like.

Relationships, marriage and living together has so much compromise already. why compromise our own sanctuary space. if we have the same taste then okay, one bedroom would make sense but if we don’t then we shouldn’t compromise that imo.

I bet you can tell physical touch is not my love language.

Imagine texting your partner from your separate rooms like “hey you up?” & they’re all what do u want (playfully) & you’re all… “can i come over. can u slut me out” LIKE PLEASE THATS HILARIOUZ not you wrapping yourself in that blanket & shuffling yourself down the hall to them.