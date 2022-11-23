Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – A lady on Twitter has given an insight into why she is not an affectionate person.

In a tweet that has gone viral, the lady said that she was raised in a family where showing affection wasn’t a thing that was taken seriously.

She stated that in her 24 years of existence, she can ‘count on one hand,’ how many times her mum has told her she loves her.

She however, disclosed that she is working towards breaking the cycle as she is showing much affection to her daughter.

”I really grew up in a family that never hug each other nor say I love you lmaoooo I can count on 1 hand how many times my mom told me I love you in my 24 years of life lmao. Ppl wonder why I’m not affectionate, I was raised off survival not love but Ik my mama love me.” she tweeted