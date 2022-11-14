Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared the story of how a woman’s new husband and his family members began to pressure her to sign off a house her father left for her, within the first month of their marriage.

Posting on his handle, the Twitter user wrote

”I have a friend whose Dad left a house for in Ikoyi.

Well she met this trenches guy, they got married in 4 months and within the 1st month of marriage, he and his family were pressuring her to sign over the house to him as “Head of House”!

They’re sha divorced now.”