Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – KRG The Don’s ex-wife Lin Kiruthi has turned a year older.

The mother of two flaunted her hourglass figure in a see-through dress and wished herself a happy birthday.

She wrote a message that reads, “Drum rolls’! Let the party begin! I can’t hold back my excitement because it is my birthday. Happy birthday, to me More life more blessings to me,’’

Lin and KRG divorced last year over infidelity.

Their divorce was messy after the flamboyant musician discovered that Lin was cheating on him with a matatu conductor from Zimmerman.

Below is the juicy photo that she posted to celebrate her birthday.

