Thursday, November 24, 2022 – The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has explained the widespread power outage experienced across several estates in Nairobi.

In a press release today, Kenya Power revealed that the interruption in power supply was caused by mechanical problems on several lines feeding the estates.

Among the feeder affected include the Breweries 1 line, which feeds several estates along the Thika Super Highway.

“Breweries 1 feeder line is off affecting Allsops, Babadogo, Qwetu apartments and adjacent Kamukunji -Muthurwa feeder line is off affecting Garissa Lodge Eastleigh, Starehe Boys, Gikomba and adjacent,” the statement read in part.

Other streams affected include the Kibiku- Ngong Town, ACME – Kitusuru, Ridgeways – Cianda, Kamukunji – Muthurwa, Hurlingham-North West, Kibwezi-Kiboko, Dagoretti – Karen, Kiserian-Matasia and Kirigu -Dagoretti.

Langata, Sunview, Cianda, Witeithie, Ngong town, Windy Ridge, part of Ruaka, Ndenderu, Karura, Waithaka, Mutoine and Dururuma estates will experience a blackout.

Residents living around Nyara, Kihara, Kanunga, Kabubuti, Kituamba, Kibera, Kibiku, Kimuka, Oloolaiser, Thogoto, Kirigu village will also experience power interruptions.

Neighborhoods along Mbagathi way, the whole of Kiserian Dagoretti Market, along Dagoretti, Nandi, Kikuyu and Miotini roads will also go without power.

Kenya Power assured its customers in the affected areas that the matter was being dealt with and that normal electricity supply would resume in due course.

This comes even as President William Ruto seeks to fire all the KPLC Board as a way of reforming the power company to make it more effective in service delivery.

