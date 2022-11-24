Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Korra Obidi is trending across social media platforms after she shared a racy photo.

The mother-of-two, who just released a new music, attempted to gain attention by sharing a scantily-clad photo and she got more than enough attention.

People are resharing the photo and writing opinion pieces about it, with some defending her and others opposing.

This comes after her divorce was finalised and she won custody of her daughters.