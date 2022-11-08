Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has come to the rescue of a mother whose children fed on chameleons at Molo Sub-County.

Speaking yesterday, the county’s deputy director of communications Kigotho Mwangi Kigotho confirmed that the governor was moved by the woman’s plight.

“The mother of the two kids will be employed in the county at the environmental department. She will get a new house in the same locality and new bedding since her family never had any of this in their previous house,” Mwangi stated.

The governor promised to pay three months’ rent in her new house, take the children back to school and provide food for the first three months,” he explained.

Mwangi, who spoke while with the family at the hospital where the kids are still receiving their treatment, added that the children will get free follow-up checkups from Nakuru Specialist hospital.

The two children, aged 4 and 2, were rushed to the hospital by their mother, Joyce Chemng’etich, who found them unconscious after she returned home from work.

She became suspicious of the situation after discovering two heads of chameleons in a sufuria.

Chemng’etich reported that her seven-year-old son opted to cook the reptiles to add to the few potatoes they had for food.

“When I asked him why he had prepared chameleons for his siblings, he told me it was because of hunger,” Chemng’etich stated.

Kenya is grappling with an unprecedented drought and hunger situation, with nearly 30 counties across the country affected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.