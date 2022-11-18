Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye sounded a warning to Kenyan troops, who have been deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking during an interview, Besigye cautioned the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) against being used by President William Ruto and other well-connected political leaders to exploit the resources in DRC.

The Ugandan politician accused some political leaders of hiding under the caveat of military engagement to steal DRC’s precious natural resources.

He noted that Kenya stands a great chance of uniting the DRC since the majority of Congolese appreciate and love Kenyan generosity.

“It is critical for Kenya to know that their troops will play a critical role of uniting not just the country but also the political leaders,” Besigye noted.

However, he revealed that some countries that sent military forces to DRC have been using their soldiers to enrich themselves instead of helping the country come out of the military crises.

Kizza confirmed that some countries which do not have gold mines have been exporting gold from DR Congo.

“How can a country that does not have gold mines export the mineral as its leading product,” Besigye wondered.

He also called on DRC leaders to join hands in creating a conducive environment in which peace can be sustained.

Informally Congo-Kinshasa, DR Congo is largely considered to be the richest African country by its vast wealth of natural resources.

This comes as former President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Goma to listen to the plight of Congolese who are being evicted from their homes by M23 rebels.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.