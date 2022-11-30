Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has launched a fresh attack against Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a statement, Kibwana blasted Kalonzo for allegedly copying President William Ruto’s winning strategy of early campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.

At the same time, Kibwana appeared to downplay the chances of the Wiper leader clinching the presidency, saying he has attempted several times and failed.

He stated that the Kamba community has for years expected him to bring the presidency home only for him to quit the race and back someone else.

“Isn’t it premature for the Wiper Party to begin 2027 campaigns? From 2008/13/17/now 22, SKM assures his community ‘his turn has come. And finally he ‘Toshas’ Raila. Quid pro quo. The enigma is still around; Martha is also waiting. When will the Kamba Nation call the SKM bluff?” he posed.

Kalonzo had during the Azimio campaigns pledged to start campaigns immediately after the August 9 elections are over saying he learnt the strategy from Ruto.

He said though the president had started his campaigns earlier, he had established solid ground for him to seek the top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.