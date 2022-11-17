Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Embattled Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki will perform beyond expectations.

This was revealed by political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi who opined that Kindiki will succeed in his mandate despite the criticism he has attracted so far.

Taking to his Twitter, Ngunyi, who was former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political advisor, explained that even though the CS has been touted as not fit because of his appearance, he stands a big chance of performing better than his predecessors.

He used the analogy of a dog in a fight to explain why Kindiki could still be the best after all.

“It is not the size of a dog that matters in a fight. It is the fight in the dog no matter how small. Kindiki is small in the frame compared to Matiangi and Murungaru who went before him. It is the fight in small Kindiki that will wipe out criminals. The man should use brute force,” he tweeted.

Murungaru served in the Narc government as Minister of State for Provincial Administration and National Security while Matiang’i is the immediate former Interior CS.

Both men were of heavy build compared to Kindiki who cuts a diminutive figure.

The two were also tough talking with an intimidating demeanor somewhat compared to Kindiki.

The new CS took office at a time the country, especially Nairobi, is witnessing rising cases of insecurity.

In his address on Monday, Kindiki, however, committed himself to wipe out all criminals.

“Kenyans can go about their businesses. Nairobi will remain safe, not in the short term, but in the long term, because our security forces are doing everything possible to ensure citizens are free to conduct their businesses without fearing to lose their lives or their property,” Kindiki stated.

