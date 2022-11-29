Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – President William Ruto has dangled a whopping Sh2.5 billion carrot in Kisumu in a bid to woo Luos to back his government.

Ruto, through the Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, disclosed that Kabonyo Kanyagwal fisheries and aquaculture research centre will benefit from a grant worth Sh2.5 billion.

The money will be disbursed in two phases, with phase one, already approved by the cabinet to take Sh1 billion.

“The second phase will take Sh1.5 billion totalling Sh2.5 billion,” he said.

He disclosed that the research center will produce 7 million fingerlings annually and this will boost food and nutritional security.

And to further cushion farmers from post-harvest losses, Ruto’s government has embarked on a major construction of fish landing sites across the lake region to promote value addition.

Mvurya disclosed that the government had already constructed the Sh124 million Lwanda Kotieno fish land site and a similar project was currently underway in Mulukoba in Busia.

They will now proceed to Ogal, Wich Lum and Asat beaches.

The CS announced that the groundbreaking of the fish centre will be done in February next year by President William Ruto.

Mvurya was speaking in Kisumu during the week-long blue economy conference which has attracted delegates drawn from the entire world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST