Saturday, November 19, 2022 – A video of a Kisii mother confronting her daughter after she went for a sleepover without her permission and then returned in the morning has gone viral.

The mother is heard in the viral video telling her daughter that she must inform her and ask for permission before going out.

“This is the last time I am warning you. You must ask for permission before going out,” the infuriated mother warned the daughter, who appeared badly shaken.

She further advised her daughter to go slow since the world is very unforgiving, especially to the girl child.

The viral video has sparked reactions on social media, with the majority of Netizens praising the mother for being a strict parent.

‘’The mom is very right. It is just out of love,’’ a Twitter user wrote.

“Kisii moms are the best when it comes to discipline,’’ another user added.o

Watch the video.

