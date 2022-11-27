Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 November 2022 – Police are in hot pursuit of two young ladies suspected to have drugged a Kirinyaga businessman after a drinking spree in Kagio town.

The deceased trader, identified as Samuel Irungu, 59, was found dead Thursday morning at his home and the matter reported to Kiamaciri Police Station.

Irungu had been seen in a bar on Wednesday night enjoying drinks with two ladies.

He later bought takeaway beers and left the club for his house in the company of the ladies.

The merciless ladies are suspected to have drugged him and robbed him of an unknown amount of money and other property before they took off unnoticed.

Family members found his naked body lying in his bed on Thursday morning.

His empty wallet was also found in the house while his personal documents were strewn all over the floor.

“When we entered the house, we found bottles of beer on the table, clothes and an empty wallet,” his brother said.

“On checking in the bedroom, we saw Irungu lying dead and concluded that most likely he died after being drugged by the two ladies believed to be from Nairobi, ” the deceased’s brother added.

Irungu’s wife was away when the incident happened.

“I’m still reeling in shock following what happened to my husband,” she said.

Below are photos of the deceased businessman.

