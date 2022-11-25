Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – A businessman in Mwea, Kirinyaga County died after he was allegedly drugged by two women.

The deceased, Stephen Mwangi, 59, was last seen in the company of two women.

His body was found in his bed by his brother.

“We suspect that the two women drugged him before stealing household goods,” the deceased’s brother said.

Mwea West police commander Wilson Koskei confirmed the incident and said they have collected samples from the crime scene for testing.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home, awaiting postmortem.,

Police have launched investigations in a bid to arrest the two suspects.

According to Kirinyaga residents, cases of men being drugged by women have become common in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.