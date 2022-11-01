Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – King Charles III is searching for a £40,000-a-year gardens manager at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch is looking for someone ‘passionate about plants’ to work at the palace for 39 hours a week.

The advert on the royal website says: ‘As Gardens Manager, you’ll be responsible for the maintenance and presentation of the Buckingham Palace Gardens to an exceptional standard.

‘You’ll take pride in watching thousands of people enjoying them at garden parties.’

It describes the role as caring for ‘the gardens that thousands will admire’, while working for the ‘world famous institution’.

The role, with a salary of up to £40,000, includes lawn maintenance and caring for shrub, herbaceous, and rose borders.

Applicants have also been told that they will be ‘instrumental in shaping the future’ of the royal gardens.

‘With a commitment to horticulture, you’ll be focused on delivering on our projects to conserve and enhance our gardens rich biodiversity,’ the advert reads.

‘If you’re as passionate about plants as you are about people then this role will inspire you to deliver.’

Meanwhile a £38,000-a-year gardens and nursery manager with a ‘passion for plants and people’ is also wanted at Windsor Castle.

‘As Gardens Manager, you’ll be responsible for the maintenance and presentation of Windsor Castle gardens and grounds and the management of an operational nursery,’ the advert reads.