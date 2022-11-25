Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki has ordered the immediate deployment of 200 National Police Reservists (NPRs) along the border of Wajir and Isiolo counties.

Addressing residents in Wajir on Thursday, Kindiki also ordered the vetting, training, and armament of chiefs and assistant chiefs in the area to help with the maintenance of law and order.

Kindiki further directed the formation of a 20-member council of elders drawn from both counties to formulate initiatives for lasting inter-community peace.

The CS conducted visits to Arabajan and Dadachbasha to engage with the communities.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow.

“Happy to see the great work our security officers are doing under very difficult conditions to protect lives and property,” he said.

Kindiki said President William Ruto’s government in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior has committed to ending insecurity in the country.

“Cases of insecurity will be a thing of the past under Ruto’s government, ”Kindiki said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.