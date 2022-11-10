Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto is on the verge of co-opting his nemesis Raila Odinga into his government after the COP27 summit in Egypt.

According to Kidero, Raila is a statesman who has sacrificed a lot for the country and the African continent.

He noted that Raila attended the COP27 meeting as part of Ruto’s plan to incorporate the former premier into running the country.

“President Ruto said that a special role is carved out for elders. Uhuru (Former President Uhuru Kenyatta) is already playing his (peacekeeping role).”

“We saw him in Rwanda and Ethiopia,” Kidero stated, alleging that Ruto and Raila may shake hands.

At the same time, Kidero ruled Raila out of contesting the presidency for a record 6th time.

“I think Raila will still have a role to play but probably not running as president,” Kidero added.

“Raila is familiar with the handshake and has been playing the role of high representative for infrastructure in AU. Even now, he is in Egypt for the COP27, where he is playing a similar role,” Kidero defended his sentiments.

In Egypt, President Ruto delivered a statement on behalf of the African Group and Kenya at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

Ruto advocated for the implementation of the Paris Agreement adopted by 196 Parties at COP21 in 2015 that undertakes to combat climate change and adapt to its effects,” read another part of the statement.

On his part, Raila Odinga focused on the effects of climate change on the continent and suggested ways to combat its adverse effects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.