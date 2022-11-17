Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 November 2022 – John Wanderi, a trader based at Ndeiya Shopping Centre in Kiambu County, was attacked by three thugs and shot dead in broad daylight.

The thugs struck a few minutes after 1 pm riding in a motorbike as Wanderi was opening his shop.

According to an eyewitness, the gangsters wore masks.

They grabbed an envelope from Wanderi and sped off.

“The gunman looked at me, walked casually and boarded a bike. They took an envelope from him, which we suspect contained money,” the witness said.

One of the traders in the town said the envelope contained money for dowry.

He had gone to withdraw the cash from a nearby bank.

The 34-year-old businessman was planning to pay dowry for his wife in Nyahururu and become a respected member of the society.

“We believe the envelope contained a substantial amount of money, which they stole before leaving while pointing their firearms at anyone who seemed like raising the alarm,” the trader said.

His family estimates the stolen money could have been close to Sh 300,000 since it was inclusive of the money he paid to his weekly suppliers.

Ndeiya sub-County police boss Rosylin Mnyolmo confirmed the incident and said the robbers shot Wanderi at close range and killed him instantly.

Mnyolmo called upon the traders and villagers with information that may help the police in tracking down the thugs to come forward.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Tigoni Funeral Home.

Below is a photo of the deceased trader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.