Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Kericho MCAs have been ‘forced’ to stay at President William Ruto’s prestigious Weston Hotel on taxpayers’ bill.

According to sources, the Speaker of the Kericho County Assembly authorized MCAs to travel all the way to Nairobi to hold a pre-vetting meeting of Chief Officers for the county in Ruto’s hotel.

They will stay in Ruto’s hotel from 15th -20th November this year and gobble up taxpayers’ money.

It is estimated that the MCAs will spend a whopping Sh2 million for the five days they will be staying at Ruto’s hotel.

The meeting has elicited sharp criticism from a section of Kenyans who wondered whether there is no facility in Kericho that can host such a meeting.

Besides, they questioned why the MCAs just decided to stay in Ruto’s prestigious Weston Hotel despite there being a variety of other hotels that offer the same services at a cheaper price.

Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, has been on a mission traversing several counties meeting governors, deputy governors, and senior county staff, but as it turns out, she has been marketing Weston Hotel as a premier conference center.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.