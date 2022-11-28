Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 28, 2022 – It seems the government of President William Ruto has failed Kenyans terribly.

After Ruto disbanded the dreaded DCI Special Services Unit (SSU) with the hope that things will get better, the opposite has happened and things are getting out of control.

Kenyans are now asking the president to bring back the dreaded squad for their own sake.

Led by Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, they have urged the Head of State to reinstate the SSU with immediate effect.

Speaking in Laikipia yesterday, Korere demanded that the now-termed killer squad be reassembled to tackle bandits in the region.

“I want the government to reinstate the SSU. It would have been the most effective to deal with the situation in Ol Moran. We need it here,” she stated.

The two-time lawmaker watered down the diplomatic approach used by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and demanded that the ministry match fire with fire.

“Even the clergy will agree with me that there are people who need divine intervention and there are others who need to be physically dealt with,” Korere maintained.

On his part, Laikipia West lawmaker Stephen Karani called on Ruto to fulfill his promise of deploying 100 national police reserve officers in Laikipia County.

Korere and Karani called on the leaders from the region to unite in the fight against the cattle rustlers menace which has ravaged the area.

“We have resolved to stop all other projects in order to ensure the security is restored and the people in our county leave in peace,” Karani declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.