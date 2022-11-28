Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – Pastor Ezekiel Odiero of New Life Church in Mombasa on Sunday hosted a mega crusade dubbed ‘Healing The Land’ at Kasarani International Stadium.

Thousands of Kenyans flocked to the stadium where the popular televangelist promised that lives will be changed through prayers and miracles.

Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was among the guests who were invited to the mega crusade. Sharing the photos on her Facebook account, Pastor Dorcas said that she was impressed by the attendance.

She noted that Kenyans are hungry for God, adding that she was privileged to take part in praises and worship. The DP’s wife further said that she witnessed people being healed and miracles happening at the crusade.

”Kenyans are hungry for God, and thousands thronged Kasarani Moi International Stadium for the final day of healings, miracles, and wonders during Healing the Land Mega Crusade led by Evangelist Ezekiel.

“I was privileged to take part in the praises, worship, and declaration of the Word upon our lives together with Bishop Pius Muiru and his wife, Reverend Lucy Muiru and also witness the healing and salvation of many,” she wrote.

