Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, November 24, 2022 – Natural Justice East Africa Hub lead lawyer Mark Odaga has urged Kenya media houses to make sure climate change conversations reach the grassroots level.

Speaking on Wednesday, Odaga said there is a need for vernacular stations to pick up the conversation.

“Given the real impacts of climate change on livelihoods, creating more awareness at a local level is critical,” Odaga said.

The lawyer, however, said there is an improvement in coverage of climate issues.

“This has been particularly helpful in bringing to life some of the realities of climate change in places like Baringo (flooding) and the Asal regions (drought),” he said.

Odaga said it is important to extend these programmes to the vernacular media, especially conversation around issues of loss, damage, and financing of locally-led climate action.

He added that little effort is being made in ensuring that those at the grassroots level get the information on the initiatives being made to spur adaptation.

“One of the common complaints we get about this asymmetry of information is not only from communities but county governments,” Odaga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.