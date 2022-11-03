Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 03 November 2022 – A Kenyan man living in Germany has been exposed for preying on ladies on Twitter and conning them with reckless abandon.

He targets single, lonely, and financially stable ladies on Twitter.

He has a sweet tongue that makes ladies easily fall into his trap.

A Kenyan lady narrated how the notorious Twitter Swindler identified as Abu blocked her and cut communication after swindling her Ksh 100,000.

They met on Twitter and he had even promised to marry her.

She later learnt that she is not the only victim.

There is a lady who lost Ksh 500,000 to the cunning man and she is reportedly depressed.

Read the full thread below.

