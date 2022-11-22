Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 November 2022 – Popular American Youtuber and travel vlogger, Julian Albino, is on the spot after he failed to pay for an Airbnb apartment that he had rented during his recent travel to Nairobi.

The famous gay Youtuber reportedly left the apartment in a mess after he broke the dining table and soiled 16 bedsheets, 2 pillowcases, 4 towels and 1 duvet with poop.

According to the lady who exposed him on social media, the sight was very disgusting.

He has since blocked the Airbnb owner and left her counting losses after he failed to clear a bill of 600 USD.

The notorious vlogger is reportedly fond of doing this anytime he rents an Airbnb.

This is how he was exposed on social media.

See photos of the American gay Youtuber.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.