Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – President William Ruto is on a mission to disorganize and dismantle Raila Odinga’s Azimio before 2027.

This was revealed by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku Kiringa who warned that Ruto is out to kill the Opposition once and for all.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the Kenya Kwanza-allied MP told Raila to prepare for a fierce battle with Ruto.

“The agenda of our ruling party is to disorganize opposition as much as possible and to make them continue fighting,” he stated.

According to the first-time lawmaker who was elected on a Democratic Party ticket, there was nothing wrong in trying to woo parties within Azimio into joining the government.

He noted that the government will be able to meet its targets of serving Kenyans and ruling the country peacefully if they manage to woo opposition parties.

The MP added that the party’s move to support some members to contest for East Africa Legislative Assembly was a sign that it was possible to capture the Jubilee party.

“You saw from last week when we as Kenya Kwanza supported some members to go to EALA. This is a sign that we are in a position to get Jubilee to our side,” he added.

As the ruling party, Ruku noted that it is the mandate for them to give the opposition problems so that they can continue fighting amongst themselves.

By doing so, the opposition would remain busy checking how the government operates.

While attending a church service at Karatina Catholic Church on Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that Kenya Kwanza was in the process of having every member of Azimio from the Mt. Kenya region join the ruling party by December 31.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.