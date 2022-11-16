Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – President William Ruto’s plan to enhance internet connectivity in the country received a shot in the arm.

This is after the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names (ICANN), an American non-profit organization, installed a Managed Root Server in Nairobi.

The root server is key to stimulating Internet access and strengthening Internet stability. In addition, the server will reduce the impact of potential cyber-attacks across Africa.

According to the organization, the cluster system will help to alleviate internet traffic which is among the most common ways of cyber attack.

Speaking during the launch, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo noted that the project aligned with Ruto’s plan to roll out the internet in all parts of the country through the digital super highway plan.

In addition, Owalo noted that the enhanced internet speed would help in fostering the creative industry which is part of President Ruto’s dedicated agenda.

“The installation of the IMRS in Kenya aligns with our mission to digitally transform not only our nation but also the entire continent,” Owalo stated.

“The Kenya Kwanza manifesto upon which our development agenda is pegged includes a very specific commitment to establishing a digital superhighway in Kenya and embracing the creative industry.”

Owalo thanked ICANN for the exclusive opportunity to host Africa’s first cluster.

On his part, ICANN President Göran Marby indicated that the server would help to address the problems of cyber attacks and poor internet connectivity which posed an obstacle to Africa’s development.

“Improving users’ access to the Internet in Africa, and their safety while using it, is part of ICANN’s mission to help make the Internet more secure, stable, and resilient across the world,” he stated.

The multi-million cluster is one of its kind in Africa and among the only four in the world. Kenya now joins the US, Europe and Asia as the regions with the clusters. The US has two, one in Europe, one in Asia and one in Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.