Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Normal operations have resumed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after striking Kenya Airways pilots resumed work on Wednesday.

This came after the Employment and Labour Court sitting in Nairobi on Tuesday ordered the striking pilots to return to work on Wednesday without issuing conditions.

Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said its members would “resume duty” by 06:00 am (0300 GMT) on Wednesday – the deadline stipulated by Justice Anna Ngibuini Mwaure.

“The strike is off, we are back to work,” a KALPA spokesperson told journalists

Despite the announcement ending the strike, Kenya Airways’ latest online update showed just 19 flights operating on Wednesday, fewer than the 26 scheduled the day before.

Over 15,000 local and international passengers were affected by the strike that began on November 5th.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen had earlier accused the pilots of trying to sabotage President William Ruto’s government with the strike, a claim the pilots denied.

