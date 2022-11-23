Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Kelly Rowland has defended Chris Brown after he was booed during the American Music Awards, saying he deserves ‘grace and forgiveness’.

As Kelly announced Chris Brown as the winner Best Male R&B Artist at the ceremony, boos broke out, with the Destiny’s Child star telling the audience to ‘chill out’ as she lauded him for his contributions to music.

Speaking about the incident, the singer, 41, told TMZ: ‘I believe that Grace is very real, we all need a dose of it. Before we point fingers at anyone we should realise how grateful we are, for every moment that we get.

She said: ‘Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf. Excuse me… chill out.

‘But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer.

‘I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.’

This comes days after Chris claimed he was supposed to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the AMAs- only for it to be scrapped last minute.

The singer, who is infamous for beating up Rihanna when they were dating, alleged that he was given no reason for the decision.