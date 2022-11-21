Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 November 2022 – A man from Kasarani is on the run after he assaulted his girlfriend and left her for dead before fleeing.

The suspect identified as Emmanuel Kingori alias Jamal was on a mission of killing his girlfriend but luckily, she was rescued by neighbours.

Photos of her disfigured face were shared on social media and a reward of Ksh 10,000 was promised to anyone who has information that may lead to Kingori’s arrest.

It is suspected that he is hiding at a friend’s place.

The matter has since been reported to Kasarani Police Station.

See the social media post appealing to members of the public to help the police in tracing the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.