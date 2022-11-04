Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – An intoxicated driver reportedly escaped after hitting pedestrians in Thika, only for him to be involved in an accident while trying to escape.

According to an eyewitness who shared the video on TikTok, the said driver rammed into a lorry that was transporting sand and sustained serious injuries.

He was seen in the video writhing in pain and pleading with the public to rescue him after he was trapped inside his ill-fated vehicle.

Irate members of the public threatened to beat him up but a woman who was at the accident scene cooled them down.

The caring woman called an ambulance to take the seriously injured driver to the hospital.

Watch the video of the incident.

