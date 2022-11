Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 3, 2022 – Two middle-aged men lost their lives early Thursday morning while trying to vandalize street lights in Thika Town.

According to Thika-based journalist Moses Ngige, the victims were electrocuted to death.

Their bodies were found lying next to a street light that they were trying to vandalize.

See photo.

