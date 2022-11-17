Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 November 2022 – Controversial city politician, lawyer, and Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has uploaded a photo of herself in the United States of America, where she went to visit her married lover, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

The single mother of three joined Samidoh in Los Angeles and shared a photo wearing his tracksuit jacket to protect herself from the winter cold currently being experienced in America.

She was probably sending a cryptic message to Samidoh’s wife and online haters.

Nyamu flew to the US last week to join Samidoh as he continues with his Mugithi tour.

Nyamu has been Samidoh’s mistress for about three years now and has been in constant online fights with his wife of 12 years, Edday Nderitu.

Recently, she also engaged in an online spat with Samidoh’s US-based promoter Bernice Saroni.

Saroni accused her of being insecure and childish.

Below is a photo of Nyamu wearing Samidoh’s jacket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.