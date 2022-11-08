Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – American rapper, Kanye West is caught in another storm as he’s being sued by Boogie Down productions.

The rapper who uploaded his Andre 3000 collaboration “Life Of The Party” on his Stem Player device, is now being sued by the record company that owns a famous track by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the company said it owns the copyright to BDP’s iconic diss track “South Bronx” and claims Ye never got permission to sample the song when he released the “Donda” bonus track on the Stem Player.

The company said Ye and his partner Alex Klein sold around 11K Stem Players within the first 24 hours of its release, raking in around $2.2 million dollars. The businessmen were accused of never getting permission to use the sample even though they reached out at first for a license.

The suit claims Ye & Co. still heavily advertised the track that used the “South Bronx” sample to promote sales of “Donda” and the Stem Player.

The song was originally leaked by Drake ahead of their patchwork reunion during J Prince’s “Free Larry Hoover” concert.

The company is now looking to block further use of the song in the track and wants Ye and Co. to hand over any profits generated off it.