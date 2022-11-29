Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – A dramatic scene played during a recent podcast Kanye West appeared in just after the recent controversy he triggered with his antisemitic vitriol on social media.

The rapper stormed straight out of the podcast after he experienced a slight pushback to his antisemitic comment from Tim Pool, who was the host.

This occurred after West brought up Jewish people as part of his response during the podcast. He said;

“You’re not going to take my pain away. Jewish people say, it’s the Holocaust, this happened, and you can’t say anything about it. We can’t take their pain away.

“No one’s going to denounce the fact that they tried to lock me up. Because every time, I’m just holding stride, and it’s like, I thought it was more Malcolm X but I find out I’m more MLK. Because as I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there.

“And when I found out that they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm. And I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked and stride through it.”

After Tim Pool told West: ‘I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you’, he responded by saying ‘Who is they, though? We can’t say who they is, can we?’

‘The corporate press,’ Pool responded, before adding: ‘I don’t use the word as I guess you guys use… I’m talking about…’

‘It is them though, isn’t it?’ said supremacist political commentator Nick Fuentes, who’d joined West on the podcast.

Pool appeared to refute Fuentes’ claim, while West asked: ‘What do you mean it’s not?’

The Gold Digger rapper then got up from his seat and left the interview, as a bemused Pool said: ‘You leaving? I’ll say it right now. You guys want to bring that stuff up.’

“To come in here – I feel like it’s a set up to be like defending … I’m literally going to walk the F off the show If I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it,’” West said moments before taking off his headset and stomping out of the studio, where he was in the middle of a live interview on the “Timcast IRL” podcast.

Pool then seemed to take umbrage with West simply storming away from the discussion, saying: ‘You think Ye’s going to come in here, and say, “Here’s my pain, here’s my suffering, I’m gonna say I hear you.” And then he’s going to say, “And it was Jewish people.” And I’m gonna be like, “But don’t you consider”… “I’m not gonna do this. I refuse.”’

Alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who’d also joined West on the chat, got up to go check on the musician.

‘So, I can’t say I’m surprised,’ Pool continued. ‘What do I even do? Other than ask him, please elaborate on this? Are you referring to individuals, or are you quite literally blaming an entire group of people for the fact that powerful individuals are causing you harm?’

The podcast host admitted he anticipated it being an issue for him to bring up West’s antisemitic comments during their conversation, before adding: ‘Literally I said a couple of sentences, about I don’t think that’s fair. Did I insult the man? He seriously can’t handle it?’

Here’s the video below