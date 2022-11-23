Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Kanye West reportedly missed a ‘recently scheduled deposition’ with his ex Kim Kardashian and her legal team last week.

According to new legal documents, the rapper, 45, was a no-show for his meeting with the 42-year-old reality star and their respective attorneys for a question-and-answer session under oath, outside of a courtroom.

Both parties have agreed to another deposition on November 29 at 9:30 a.m. ahead of a two-day trial on December 14, set to finalize their divorce.

If he does not show up to the rescheduled appointment, TMZ pointed out ‘it could be a serious issue for him’ as the move would not ‘sit well’ with a judge.

The former couple are currently working on how to divide their more than $2billion in combined assets after seven years of marriage.

Last month, The Blast reported that West’s lawyer has filed a ‘declaration of disclosure’, a sign that their case is on the verge of coming to a close.

According to the documents, Kanye has turned over all of his financial information to his estranged wife’s legal team, and has also reached an agreement with her on how to divide their finances and property.

Kim married Kanye in Florence, Italy in 2014, and welcomed four children with him: daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three. She filed to end the marriage in February 2021.