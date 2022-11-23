Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Rapper and fashion entrepreneur, Kanye West has claimed that his former business partner Adidas have placed a whopping $75 million hold on four of his bank accounts.

Speaking to paparazzi he let into his office complex on Tuesday, November 22, Ye, 45, explained his running for president again in 2024 was due to adidas allegedly going into his bank accounts and locking up all of his money.

Ye says he’s running for election to change the laws and protect Americans along with their money.

“The reason why I’m announcing that I’m running for president is I want the FCC to look at my money,” Ye said.

“If they actually see, I was looking at my money, and there might have been a possibility that adidas wouldn’t have went into JP Morgan and froze my account and put a $75 million hold on four different accounts.”

He added: “I went from being a multi-billionaire to not even being able to use my Apple Pay four nights ago. I couldn’t use my Apple Pay because someone how Adidas was able to legally go in and freeze my money, and when I see this, I think, well, if this could happen to me, this could happen to other Americans, and for what?

“You know this can happen to an American that didn’t even steal anything, that didn’t even hurt anyone. This could just happen to you for saying the wrong idea out loud.”

Ye’s comments come after adidas severed business ties with him in October after he made some anti-Semitic remarks. The company issued a statement effectively ending the union and explained it is expected to lose approximately $246 million in net income in 2022 after parting ways with Kanye West, while Bloomberg reported its shares fell by as much as 4.5 percent.

Ye invited Paparazzi into his office again earlier today 11/21/22 and says that Adidas froze $75 million in his accounts and he was unable to use his apple pay.



Ye is also transitioning Donda Academy into an Engineering/Theological University pic.twitter.com/V0HVjjrixx — Ye musings & muses fka Kanye West (@__LoveandLight) November 22, 2022