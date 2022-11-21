Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Kanye West has announced he plans to run for president in 2024.

In a video posted to Twitter Sunday, Nov. 20, Kanye said far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” West, 45, said in the video posted by PatriotTakes Twitter account.

“Is that an announcement?” one of the men asks as they both laugh.

“I guess it is,” Yiannopoulos replied chuckling. “Thanks, I accept.”

The cameraman then asked West, “So you are running?”

“Yes,” Kanye answered with a laugh. “It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘you should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

This comes as Kanye’s Twitter account was restored after he was banned from the app in the wake of vile, anti-Semitic remarks he made last month.

Watch the video below.

Ye is WORKING. Says he is running in 2024, shows off merch & new clothes! Reiterates that he’s working to make everything $20. This is some cool behind the scenes stuff!



He even gives a jacket to the cameraman. A legend 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8pfHoJrBGl — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) November 20, 2022