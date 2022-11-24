Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Former employees have claimed that Kanye West showed staffers porn and explicit images of ex-wife Kim Kardashian as an “intimidation tactic”.

In the report published by Rolling Stone, one young creative claimed that West showed him an explicit picture of the reality TV star, 42, during a 2018 job interview.

“My wife just sent me this,” the “Heartless” rapper allegedly told him while pulling up a “very revealing and personal” photo of Kardashian on his phone.

At least one other former employee allegedly remembered West, 45, showing an explicit video of Kardashian who filed for divorce from the rapper in 2021 to the creative team at Yeezy that same year.

When asked about West showing photos of the Skims founder, a third person seemingly confirmed the allegations. They claimed that West was “not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private.”

In the open letter titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” which was obtained by Rolling Stone, many high-ranking Yeezy employees called out Adidas executives for turning off their “moral compass” and allegedly allowing West to create an “abusive” company culture.

Adidas severed ties with Kanye West due to his anti-Semitic rants weeks ago.

They claimed the public got just a taste of West’s problematic behavior when he released a 30-minute documentary on YouTube in which he showed Adidas executives porn, a common occurrence according to the insiders.

Former employees further claimed to the outlet that West would constantly show pornographic images and videos, including his own sex tapes.

“I feel it was a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries,” one person said, while another claimed that West specifically targeted female employees.

The rapper who shares four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with Kim Kardashian whom he married in 2014, had previously opened up about his “porn addiction,” saying it “destroyed” his family.