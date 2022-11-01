Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – The move by President William Ruto to tax everybody above 18 years may be one of his biggest waterloo.

This is after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wiper allies predicted the collapse of Ruto’s government following the announcement by Ruto for everyone to pay tax without any exclusion.

The president even went ahead to order KRA to ensure they collect a whopping Sh3 trillion by the end of the year or else there would be a problem.

According to Kalonzo and his allies, it is sad that Ruto is highly taxing common citizens, including Mama Mbogas, Boda Bodas and general hustlers in this hardship period. Ruto promised Hustlers Fund but he hasn’t fulfilled the promise.

The Opposition leaders urged Ruto to reduce the taxation from 16% to 10% instead and if he fails to do this, his government might collapse because you cannot keep on flogging a dead horse.

“Tuliona ukisema eti unataka Mama Mboga alipe tax, Boda Boda alipe tax. Na wewe ndio ulisema utawapatia pesa. You now want to raise Sh3 trillion from these poor hustlers. Mr. President, I want to urge you that instead of saying you want to collect taxes from these hustlers, lower the tax from 16% to 10%. Maisha yamekuwa maguna na watu wanaumia sana. Serikali ya Ruto ikiendelea hivi itaanguka,” said one of the Wiper Party leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.