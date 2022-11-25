Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has lauded the Catholic Church for its stance against Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

Speaking on Thursday, Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said that the issue of GMOs has been politicised and no public participation undertaken as he thanked the religious leaders for their position.

He questioned why the government would want to bring more harm despite the country reeling under the effects of drought.

‘’As Kenyans, we are good at forgetting things but how do we forget about that which is going to kill us with cancer?” he posed.

Kalonzo spoke three days after Nyeri Diocese Catholic Archbishop, Anthony Muheria, called for ‘sober’ engagements between the government and food experts to unlock the gridlock surrounding GMOs.

Muheria argued that the GMO debate should not be trivialized as it has and that an open forum bringing together experts in the field of agriculture and food should be engaged to offer a clear direction that the country should take before embracing the consumption of GMOs.

“When we speak about GMOs, it is a matter that deserves deep, strategic, respectful and sober engagements. It is not for us to embrace them wholeheartedly without reservations nor do we want a situation where we reject their use even if it could be for a specific period of time,” Muheria stated.

“We call for a good moment of engagement by the government and the agriculture and food experts so that we may find the right path. We also need to discuss the dangers that Kenyans are exposed to, sometimes it is exaggerated, sometimes it can be contained and mitigated, we should not just discuss emotions, let us discuss scientific facts,” Muheria added.

