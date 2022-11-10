Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka has urged President William Ruto to rein in on Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria for showing a lot of arrogance in his new office.

Kalonzo, who spoke on Thursday, said since Kuria took over the powerful docket, he has been speaking with arrogance like he is the first one to hold such a kind of office.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, spoke a day after Kuria threatened to evict squatters who have encroached on East Africa Portland Company land in Athi River, Machakos County.

“I will come here, fence the land that has not been grabbed, and flatten those structures, make no mistake, muanze kuhama. So instead of flattening them please start moving tonight,” Kuria said on Wednesday.

Kalonzo, in response, urged Ruto to silence Moses Kuria for showing arrogance with ‘little office’

“I want to suggest President William Ruto to silence his CS Moses Kuria.He is my friend Lakini Ukubwa umemuiangia,” Kalonzo said.

