Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has criticised President William Ruto over plans to build a Sh 425 billion dam in the Mt Kenya region.

President Ruto’s administration is planning to construct the mega-dam in Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties.

While speaking in Itunguni, Tseikuru sub-county on Sunday, Musyoka gave out a condition that must be met for the mega-dam to be built.

Kalonzo said before the construction of the dam starts, Ruto‘s regime must ensure those who will be displaced during the construction are compensated.

“People must be given adequate monetary compensation so that they can choose where to resettle and not be forced into a settlement scheme,” Kalonzo demanded.

The dam is set to be the biggest infrastructural project in Kenya since the construction of Standard Gauge Railway and will see residents from, Embu, Kitui and Tharaka Counties displaced.

The Wiper boss noted that there are plans to relocate residents to Meru National Park, something he vowed to resist.

“People should be compensated and decide where to relocate instead of being forced to become squatters in game reserves,” Kalonzo said.

Taking people to game reserves is stripping them of their dignity and even if the dam is important that is unacceptable, Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.