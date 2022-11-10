Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka may soon join President William Ruto’s government.

This is after he offered to assist Ruto to run the government.

In a statement, Kalonzo noted that the current plight facing millions in the country including poverty, corruption, and drought among others needs partnerships.

However, he insisted that he will not be coerced to go into bed with the new regime for him to assist the First in Command in running the government.

While referring to President Ruto as his ‘brother’, Kalonzo said he was readily available to assist the Head of State to carry the burden if it was getting overwhelming for him.

“If you see the burden getting overwhelming, don’t carry it alone my brother, Ruto. Don’t force Kalonzo to join the government. I’m in the opposition. If you need my help I will assist,” Kalonzo said.

This comes even as Ruto confirmed that millions of Kenyans were suffering from pangs of poverty due to climate change.

Ruto, who was speaking to CNN in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he is attending the COP27, said the move has forced the Kenya Kwanza government to divert money allocated for healthcare to food aid.

“We have to allocate funds meant for hospitals, drugs, and education to be able to feed the population,

“For the first time in the history of our nation, we have had to feed wildlife, and it is something that we have never seen. The reality of climate change is here with us,” the president said.

