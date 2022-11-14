Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Anxiety has gripped Raila Odinga’s Azimio over Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s latest charm offensive to woo Opposition governors.

After meeting Vihiga Governor Wilbur Otichilo last week, Mudavadi yet again had a meeting with another ODM governor and Raila can’t take it.

The Former ANC leader divulged that he held talks with the Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa during which they discussed matters of development.

According to the ANC boss, the meeting centred on how the national government can play a role in bettering the development of the devolved units.

“I engaged the Kakamega Governor, H.E FCPA Fernandes Barasa OGW on matters of development and how best the two levels of government can engage for the benefit of the great people of Kakamega,” he said.

“The Government will actively and positively engage with all the devolved units to ensure development is accelerated at the county level. No county will be left out in our engagement. We are all Kenyans and a united country is our call.”

The Prime CS further stated that such meetings will be held with other governors across the country.

It is not clear why he began meeting with Governors from the ODM party and again from his Western Kenya region.

Whether Mudavadi is consolidating his Western region in preparation for his political future is unclear but Raila isn’t too happy about it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.