Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – An outspoken Member of Parliament from Mt Kenya region has said the four IEBC commissioners who disowned the outcome of the August 9th Presidential election must be sent home by force.

IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi are the four commissioners who rejected the outcome of the hotly contested election that saw President William Ruto declared the winner.

The four commissioners termed the results as ‘opaque’.

The four commissioners are currently being probed by National Assembly‘s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and Parliament will later vote on their ouster.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mbeere North Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Ruku said the four IEBC commissioners have no escape route and must go home for trying to subvert the will of Kenyans.

“As people holding public office, we should be able to step aside in case of a single violation of the Constitution. This is a culture we don’t have but as MPs, we must push. We will start with the 4 IEBC commissioners, we have to take them home,” Ruku said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST