Tuesday, 22 November 2022 – Residents of Juja in Kiambu County were stunned after a renowned businessman in the area bought a luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan estimated to be worth Ksh 40 Million.

The wealthy tycoon identified as Watson Kuraiha is reportedly involved in land grabbing in Thika and Juja.

According to a Twitter user, he has pocketed rogue land officials in Thika and police literally worship him.

Kuraiha reportedly owns several luxury vehicles.

Rumour has it that he has never sold his cars (since the 70s).

All of them are parked at his farmhouse in Ndarugo.

Besides being involved in shady deals, he has built a vast business empire.

He has several petrol stations, apartments, and acres of prime land in Juja.

He also is the proprietor of the lavish Kuraiha Waterfront estate and also owns Ndarugo quarry.

Below is a photo and video of his luxury Rolls Royce.

