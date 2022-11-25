Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Actor, Johnny Depp is returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and will be reprising his role as swashbuckling favourite, Jack Sparrow, five years after his last film.

Depp was axed by the Disney franchise in 2018 after bosses said that they wanted to bring “new energy” to the series.

His former bosses are however now keen to have him back for a sixth movie and a Disney Plus spin-off series in a $300 million deal, months after he won his blockbuster legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in June.

Depp is due to have a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from production, and the working title of the film is said to be A Day At The Sea.

A source told The Sun;

“Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top secret location in the UK.

“Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day At The Sea.”

Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, has been named as an executive producer on the new project, however other details have been kept a secret.

The source added;

“The whole project is shrouded in secrecy and Disney want to keep everything under wraps as best they can.”

It was also learnt that Disney want the actor to reprise his iconic role in not just the sixth film, but also a spin-off series exploring the character’s backstory.