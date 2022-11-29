Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Embattled Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera has received a severe blow in her bid to stop the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) from proceeding with the hearing on her ouster from IEBC until she prepares herself.

This is after JLAC declined to grant her 10 days to prepare for her ouster petition.

Through her lawyer Apollo Mboya, Cherera told JLAC that the National Assembly had yet to provide her with critical documents she needed to prepare for the hearing of her ouster petition.

“Part of the requested documents included petition received by the National Assembly main records unit on the removal of current commissioners of IEBC,” said Mboya.

The petitions by the Republican Liberty Party, Rev Dennis Thumbi, Geoffrey Langat and Steve Owuor accuse Juliana Cherera, commissioners Irine Masit, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi of alleged violation of the Constitution.

The four are also accused of gross misconduct and incompetence during elections.

“The petitioners presented their petition between November 24 and 25 2022.I invite the committee to look at Article 50 of the Constitution of fair hearing, which requires adequate time and facilities to prepare a response. The minimum that any person is allowed [to respond to a petition] is 14 days. I am asking for 10 days,” Mboya told the committee.

However, the committee declined to extend the deadline and instead gave Cherera until Tuesday, November 29 to do so.

Cherera was not there in person but sent her lawyer; something that may have exacerbated the matter against her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.