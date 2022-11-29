Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Singer Jessie James Decker has reacted after critics alleged that she and her football player husband Eric Decker are overtraining their children who are all less than age 10.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, photos of Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, flashing extremely ripped abs in swimsuits on a beach in Mexico, were shared on social media.

People commented, accusing Jessie of photoshopping abs on the kids. Others said the abs are real and slammed the singer for subjecting the kids to rigorous physical training.

Jessie, who admittedly struggles with body image issues and bouts of obsessive weight fluctuation, rubbished the allegations in a response posted to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 28.

“When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did,” Jessie captioned a video compilation of her children enjoying their tropical getaway.

“But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not.”

She told her followers that she and her retired football player husband, 35, make it a point to “preach about body positivity and acceptance” in their house.

Jessie said they want to raise their kids “to feel proud of their bodies and hard work”.

She went on to reference Vivianne’s “elite competitive gymnastics,” Eric Jr.’s desire “to be like his dad as an NFL receiver” and Forrest’s hours-long sessions of “dancing his heart out.”

She continued: “But my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird’?

“Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children.”

She added: “I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams.

“We’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert.”